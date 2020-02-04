To the editor:
Once more, the bikers win out over neighbors. On a narrow street lined with modest homes, the city of Edina has determined it is OK to plan more paved surface to accommodate the few bikers who may need to cut through a relatively quiet neighborhood, for ... what? Quieter streets bearing less car traffic run parallel. Quieter and flatter. Flatter and nearer existing park trails.
The residents met with the city engineer and did not feel that he listened to a proposal that would have served the neighborhood better. The city council and staff certainly would not like 12 new feet of pavement carving up their shallow yards. The city claims that we “Are Better Together.” We were. The residents of 58th street heeded that, got together and offered a plan to install less new pavement, yet offered safer biking, slower traffic and still get much-needed sidewalks. But apparently “better together” only is if you are “together” with the city engineer and bicyclists who need to ride major loops through the entire region through quiet neighborhoods.
“Better Together” is coming to other neighborhoods. Pay attention, because changes might be coming to your front yards, too.
Donna Foth
Edina
