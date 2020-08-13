To the editor:

I am delighted to endorse Carolyn Jackson as a candidate for the Edina City Council. I have known and worked with Carolyn for almost a decade to uphold voting rights, keep public spending focused on public projects, and better inform our community.

Carolyn is one of the hardest-working people I know. She has deep knowledge of a wide range of issues – affordable housing, civil rights, energy, municipal finance – and a passion for learning more. She communicates clearly, early and often, inviting to the table everyone with a stake in a decision or outcome.

Like every city in the U.S., Edina is facing challenges, including city revenue and the budget, lack of affordable housing, climate change and storm water flooding, public health, and systemic racism. We need leadership on the City Council that is committed to taking on these challenges and focused on finding solutions. We need Carolyn’s courage, dedication and experience.

I hope you will join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council.

Joni Bennett

Former Edina City Council Member

