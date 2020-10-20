To the editor:
A recent letter commended Mayor Jim Hovland for his years of public service. Mr. Hovland is running unopposed for his fifth term as mayor. He took a City Council seat in 1997 and was elected mayor in 2005.
I join with them in commending anyone who steps forward to serve our community. That said, I have a different perspective on Mr. Hovland.
A true community servant would not run for a fifth term. Edina needs fresh, new leadership. As anyone who has served on a board for more than a decade knows, there comes a time when your experience has diminishing value for the organization. You understand new perspectives are needed, and you move on for the greater good. It’s too bad Mr. Hovland apparently doesn’t agree.
Mr. Hovland has sought higher office while serving as mayor, including in 2008, when he ran (and lost) in the DFL primary for U.S. House of Representatives. Today, he wants voters to give him another four years as mayor. I can’t do it. I want a mayor who only has eyes for Edina, not side opportunities, and who won’t trade in being Edina mayor for something better.
Since Mr. Hovland is likely to get a fifth term by default, I challenge him to spend the next four years focused solely on Edina. That means not courting or accepting appointment to higher office. It means stepping down from TAB, Regional Council of Mayors, and other positions he holds by virtue of being an elected official. Mr. Hovland doesn’t formally represent Edina in these roles; they are personal pursuits. Edina voters deserve to be more than political stepping stones.
This election, I plan to write someone in for mayor. I know a write-in is unlikely to win the election, but it might send a message. The more voters who write someone in, the louder that message will be. In this current unhealthy political climate, as President Obama once said, change is good. Write in your choice.
Peter Tselepis
Edina
