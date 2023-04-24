The City of Edina’s “attempt “ to slow down traffic has been a failure particularly on Valley View Road (VVR). In 2021, the city announced that it would post 25 MPH signs on VVR. In January 2022, the city finally did so. I thought that this would help slow down the thousands of vehicles that use our neighborhood as a shortcut every day. But with little or no law enforcement present, just a fraction of drivers adhere to this 5 MPH drop in the speed limit.
I met with Nick Bauler (Edina traffic safety coordinator) last July and discussed the issue of speeding on VVR. He shared with me data that he had collected in July 2022; he found that an average of 5,800 vehicles used VVR per day and of those vehicles, 85% averaged 35.8 MPH. He reported that a similar study from 2021 showed that 85% of the vehicles traveling through VVR averaged 36.4 MPH. Average speeds have dropped only .6 MPH – meaning the 85% traffic average is now 10.8 MPH OVER the speed limit. For every car that travels at 25 MPH, there is another that travels at 45 MPH! Wow.
I presented my concerns with the data provided to me by Mr. Bauler to the Edina Traffic Safety Committee in September 2022. They politely listened to me but nothing has ever come from that, it was a waste of time. No stepped-up law enforcement. Nothing. This is unacceptable as the city continues to turn a blind eye towards this problem area.
Through years of complaints to Edina by my neighbors and me, nothing has been done other than a few studies and the placement of these token speed signs and radar speed trailers. Drivers still race through with total disregard for neighborhood vehicles and pedestrians. Posting new signs was a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. My guess is that Edina doesn’t want to inconvenience the motorists that use VVR every day as a shortcut around 62 and 100. Maybe the city wants to wait until there is a serious accident or someone gets killed.
