To the editor:

The City of Edina’s “attempt “ to slow down traffic has been a failure particularly on Valley View Road (VVR). In 2021, the city announced that it would post 25 MPH signs on VVR. In January 2022, the city finally did so. I thought that this would help slow down the thousands of vehicles that use our neighborhood as a shortcut every day. But with little or no law enforcement present, just a fraction of drivers adhere to this 5 MPH drop in the speed limit.

Load comments