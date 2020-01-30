To the editor:
Fellow Edinans, here is something we can all do to help alleviate the huge plastic waste problem that our world is facing. And it’s so easy, so simple: just remember to carry a reusable bag when you go shopping. Make it a habit, and you will feel good knowing you’re doing your part in reducing plastic waste.
Did you know that the average person uses a typical plastic bag for as short a time as 12 minutes before throwing it away, never thinking where it may end up? Well, it either ends up in a landfill where it will remain for thousands of years, or it will wend its way through storm drains and make its way into rivers and streams that feed our worlds’ oceans. And there it stays. Plastic bags never go away. Have you heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch? 600,000 square miles––a vast island of floating trash halfway between California and Hawaii. A large part of it is plastic bags.
Many of us return these bags to the stores where we got them to be recycled, but of the 14 billion plastic bags that are used each year in the United States, only about 1% are being recycled.
So, Edina, let’s do it. Let’s carry our reusable bags. Let’s be a “we care” community.
Betty Workinger
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.