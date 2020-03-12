To the editor:

The University of Minnesota system is full of diverse opportunities for students from all different backgrounds. I am lucky to be one of the students who make up the proud U of M family. Since graduating from Edina High School in 2017, I have attended the University of Minnesota Duluth focusing my education on political science and economics with an emphasis on pre-law. I chose UMD for three simple reasons: affordability, the sense of inclusivity and the possible opportunities it had in store for me.

I come from a family where college was considered infeasible financially. But today, I am the first in my immediate family to attend a four-year university, and I’m on track to attend graduate school. I truly believe UMD is a part of that story––and future success.

Since coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth, I have become a part of the Student Association serving as a senator for the College of Liberal Arts. The position has helped me build my leadership skills. Along with this, I have found a passion for my future career in law by serving as the president of the Pre-Law Club.

All of this has led me to the path I am on today. One thing that has become abundantly clear to me is the university’s focus on student and faculty engagement. This is what makes the University of Minnesota Duluth such a vibrant campus. The continued support from professors, both inside and outside the classroom, has helped me land multiple internships in my two and a half years here. I have had the great opportunity of working for a nonprofit organization and a local election campaign, both of which helped me learn sensible skills for my future career.

The U of M System and the state of Minnesota work hand in hand in creating the future of our great state. As lawmakers make funding decisions this session, I ask them to keep in mind the importance of investing in the University of Minnesota. Our lawmakers can help invest in the future of Minnesota by investing in the U of M now.

Abdulla Ali

Duluth

