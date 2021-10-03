To the editor:
Candidate Matt Dymoke has my enthusiastic support for Bloomington School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
Matt’s commitment to Bloomington schools is impressive. He attended Bloomington schools from kindergarten through graduation at Kennedy High School. One of his activities was show choir. He never forgot the KHS Choirs, and he has been a dedicated volunteer for the program ever since. He has served as chairperson for the choir’s biggest fundraiser, the Bloomington Gold Show Choir Competition.
Matt excelled at Concordia College in leadership roles there, and then completed his master’s degree at Northeastern University in Boston, before moving back to his hometown of Bloomington. He now assists in coaching show choir and Rhythm in Gold and has had classroom experience teaching social studies at White Bear Lake High School and as a substitute teacher in Bloomington.
Matt is one of our own, and he is prepared to take on a leadership role in our schools. He has learned about leadership from his nonprofit job at Lutheran World Relief.
Making Bloomington schools more equitable for students, families and staff is important to Matt. He believes in public schools, and he believes that the community has an obligation to ensure that all students, regardless of their situations, should be able to learn and thrive in Bloomington Schools.
Matt and his commitment to education have made a good impression on groups that have interviewed him. He now has the endorsement of the Bloomington Federation of Teachers, the Bloomington Federation of Paraprofessionals and Service Employees International Union Local 284.
I am a retired Bloomington teacher, having taught 34 years in the district. I am witnessing unprecedented challenges for school boards across the country. Matt Dymoke has the talent and experience to take on those challenges and help us successfully navigate whatever is to come for Bloomington Schools.
Jan Parks
Bloomington
