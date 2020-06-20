To the editor:
The results are in. We are proud to report that food donations from the Richfield city-wide food drive in May totaled 13,166 pounds––more than 6.5 tons of food. An additional $1,050 was donated to the Richfield Rotary Foundation in support of the drive, providing the purchasing power for an additional 5,000 pounds of food, or about 3,000 meals.
Speaking at the June 4 meeting of the Richfield Rotary Club, Joe McDonald, CEO of VEAP, expressed his thanks to the Richfield community for its generosity. Noting that requests for food from VEAP’s food pantry have increased 25% during the pandemic, McDonald stated, “I was overwhelmed when I saw all the food donations, which covered the floors, desks, and hallway of the Schneeberger Team office.” McDonald added, “It took 12 trips in VEAP’s cargo van to bring all the donations to VEAP,” plus one additional van load delivered by a Rotary Club volunteer.
We join Joe McDonald in expressing our appreciation to all those who donated to the drive. Additional thanks are extended to RBCU, TCF, and the Schneeberger Team Keller Williams Office, which served as donation drop-off sites to Cub Foods Bloomington, Richfield Menards, the Edina and Richfield Target stores, and Kowalski’s Chicago Avenue Market in Minneapolis for donating bags; and to the nearly 50 drive volunteers, including 20 Richfield Rotary members, family and friends, and 20 students from Richfield High School.
Together, we are helping our neighbors during this time of need.
Steve Schneeberger, Schneeberger Group of Keller Williams Realty
Dave and Lisa Hintermeister, TCF Home Loans
Barbara Devlin, president, Rotary Club of Richfield
