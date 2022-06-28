I am deeply disappointed in the Sun Current’s reporting on a letter received by Edina Public Schools from the statewide police association. Not only was the article unbalanced (it included in-depth perspectives from the association and an anonymous disgruntled parent but superficial statements by EPS and nothing from any other parent involved with the program), but it also seemed to be written with the intention of creating political drama out of what was, based on the facts, an ordinary event.
The facts are that 90 out of about 100 fourth and fifth graders voluntarily went on a district-approved trip to the nationally recognized Children’s Theatre Company to see a play that was targeted at audiences as young as 7. This was hardly the effort at indoctrination that the association tries to describe in its letter.
It is not clear to me why a single letter is newsworthy or why including information from an unnamed source was deemed appropriate for an article of this type. It saddens me that the Sun Current would feed into the agenda of a single individual who wishes only to criticize others from the shadows.
I am a parent of three Highlands students, including a recent graduate who attended the play. I couldn’t be more proud that Highlands puts into action everyday the Core Values that EPS includes in its Strategic Plan: integrity, compassion, courage, commitment, appreciation, and responsibility.
