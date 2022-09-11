I am pleased to support the candidates running for the 2022 election on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket in Senate District 50.
These candidates are motivated by shared core values that are important to me such as gun violence prevention, reproductive freedom, free and fair elections and education.
We are fortunate to be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Dean Phillips, who is focused on creating positive change, restoring our faith in government and is vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
Dr. Alice Mann, an emergency room physician, will bring her expertise in medicine to the Minnesota Senate, just as she did during her time in the Minnesota House where she introduced three bipartisan bills to make health care more accessible and affordable in Minnesota.
Rep. Steve Elkins is an effective legislator who is respected for taking on difficult issues and forging practical solutions with bipartisan support. Rep. Heather Edelson is a pragmatic bridge-builder who touts that more than 90% of the legislation she works on is bipartisan.
Getting anything done in our divided Minnesota legislature is a challenge and I am glad that our Democratic candidates understand that collaboration and compromise are how we get good things done to move Minnesota forward. Please join me in supporting our Democratic candidates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.