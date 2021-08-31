To the editor:
Ignoring the Civil War 90 years later and failing to present any evidence, an Aug. 5 letter-to-the-editor claimed that the Declaration of Independence “was the seminal moment in the fight to end slavery.” The letter unfairly called the source in a prior article “foolish” for stating that the Declaration excluded many people from freedom and equality, and wrongly conflates the elimination of slavery with freedom and equality, which did not become law for another 100 years and remains a challenge today.
The author “begs the question of what was politically possible at the time.” The answer is simple – the Declaration could have clearly stated slavery was ending, all persons deserve freedom, and “we’re all one team,” and even used the now-classic “blame a foreigner” appeal. Per Thomas Jefferson’s original draft:
“He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. This piratical warfare, the opprobrium of infidel powers, is the warfare of the Christian King of Great Britain. Determined to keep open a market where Men should be bought & sold, he has prostituted his negative for suppressing every legislative attempt to prohibit or restrain this execrable commerce. And that this assemblage of horrors might want no fact of distinguished die, he is now exciting those very people to rise in arms among us, and to purchase that liberty of which he has deprived them, by murdering the people on whom he has obtruded them ...”
As stated in Jefferson’s autobiography, this passage was removed because of opposition from Southern states and, for economic reasons, some Northern states. You can’t say, as did the letter, that the founders were politically unable to do more, when they explicitly rejected doing more. Although the Declaration may have enabled the dream of freedom and equality, we should recognize that it also enabled the reality of slavery and inequality.
Ian Nemerov
Edina
Editor’s note: Ian Nemerov is chair of the Edina Planning Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.