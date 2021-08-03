To the editor:
Terrie Rose’s comment in the July 8 Edina Sun Current’s article on the Edina Fourth of July Parade regarding the Declaration of Independence stated that “it excluded many based on skin color, gender, and identity from freedom and equality,” which is a serious misunderstanding of the facts and events surrounding the drafting of the Declaration of Independence.
Rather, the Declaration of Independence was the seminal moment in the fight to end slavery. Which, in turn, brought freedom and equality to the very groups that Rose listed as “excluded”.
At a time when few humans had the right to vote and slavery was woven into the fabric of almost every culture that had ever existed, the Declaration of Independence accelerated the nascent movement in the western world to end the barbaric practice of slavery.
To say, as Rose did, that the Declaration of Independence excluded certain groups, is as foolish as to say that Brooklyn Dodgers’ General Manager Branch Rickey excluded women from Major League Baseball when he broke the color barrier in 1945 by signing Jackie Robinson. He did not, instead, what he accomplished was monumental.
Criticizing the Declaration of Independence because it did not achieve enough begs the question of what was politically possible at the time. Maybe more was possible. If so, the burden is on its critics to demonstrate how more could have been achieved.
Dan Hunt
Edina
