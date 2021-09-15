To the editor:
In the polarized political environment we live in, more speech, not less, is vitally important. Thus, I appreciate Edina Planning Commission Chair Ian Nemerov’s response in the Sept. 2 Sun Current to my Aug. 5 Letter to the Editor.
However, Ian’s comments are neither as clear nor insightful as they are in his work as Edina Planning Commission Chair, based on my observations.
Ian’s comments do however, demonstrate that my statement “Criticizing the Declaration of Independence because it did not achieve enough begs the question of what was politically possible at the time” leads to the correct conclusion that all that could be accomplished at the time to end slavery was done.
Ian wrote that the Declaration was essentially watered down “because of opposition from Southern states and, for economic reasons, some Northern states.” Yes, that is correct! More forceful language, that we all in retrospect wished had been included in the Declaration, would have meant the Declaration might not have been approved, the Revolutionary War might have never happened and the end of slavery might have been delayed past the Civil War for decades or longer.
Daniel Hunt
Edina
