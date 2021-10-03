To the editor:
As a long-time Bloomington resident, I was thrilled with the news that Lona Dallessandro is running for City Council District 3. Lona brings a wealth of leadership, business acumen, vision, values, integrity and passion for this city that she will use to help Bloomington chart our path into the future.
As a council member, Lona will bring her fresh perspective and innovative ideas to address Bloomington’s most pressing challenges. Lona understands that providing appropriate support to all of our city’s residents and our city’s businesses is the key to getting us back on our feet in a post-pandemic environment. I have lived in Bloomington most of my life and I am proud to call Bloomington my home. As a senior citizen, I am confident that Lona’s dedication to supporting Bloomington residents in my age group will help ensure a city infrastructure that will allow me to continue to enjoy living in Bloomington for years to come.
Perhaps the most important reason why I support Lona’s candidacy is her passion for the environment. I know that establishing Bloomington’s place as a leader in sustainability is as important to Lona as it is to me, and I am encouraged that with her presence on our city council, we will make sound, science-driven decisions about our climate goals.
Bloomington residents will be fortunate and well-served with Lona on our city council. I encourage all Bloomington District 3 voters to join me in ranking Lona as their first-choice vote.
Sharon Billings
Bloomington
