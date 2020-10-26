To the editor:
We are voting for Ukasha Dakane for Edina City Council and here's why. There are seven candidates for two positions on the council, we have spoken to most of them about their position on leading on climate action. Planting trees, using reusable bags and even hooking your home up to a community solar project are all wonderful actions for individuals to take. However, without a strong climate action plan from our city leaders our trajectory for reducing Edina's emissions of GHG (Green House Gases) will fall far short of the city's goal of 30% reduction by 2025.
Ukasha is young (30), smart (BS in Environmental Studies and Community Development), a great organizer (Started his non profit FRAYEO (http://frayeo.org) and has helped 450 low income families find jobs) and not afraid of bringing attention to himself and the issues he is passionate about,:
- Tom Oye Human Rights Award nominee
- Edina Community Foundation "Connecting With Kids" award winner,
- Commissioner, Edina Energy and Environment
- United Nations Champion- UNA MN for leadership on Climate Change
- Conflict Resolution- Chair State Conference "Healing the Divide"
Ukasha brings all of himself to what he believes in. He knows that climate solutions are essential to act on now in a fiscally responsible way and to listen to the voices of our youth. He recently met with Project Earth, the environmental club at EHS that is working on a sustainability plan for the high school and school district.
When we are with Ukasha he always asks "how are you guys doing?" and he really cares about us.
A great city starts with engaged citizens. Edina is changing in many ways , understanding and listening to new views will serve us all as we move through Covid and address new challenges. We will be supporting young leaders to meet these challenges.
Paul Thompson & Mindy Ahler
Cool Planet Co- Directors
Project Earth Advisors
