To the editor:
Edina residents have received their mail-in ballots by now or even getting ready to vote in person. For those who are weighing their choices for Edina Council, I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Ukasha Dakane’s candidacy for this role. We have known Ukasha for close to a decade, and Ukasha has proven to be an innovative leader who has never wavered from tough decisions. Ukasha has mentored more than 200 young people in Edina -- most of them who needed adults who can provide lasting support. Through his program “Let it Go” which teaches youth how they can make positive choices when faced with a violent situation, he was able to help young people become community peace ambassadors and we were amazed by how he involved many young people to champion public safety. In addition, when the pandemic started, Ukasha was able to showcase his community asset-building skills by helping diverse community members leverage their resources and talents as they navigate through this economic hardship times. Ukasha and his wife have started a community mutual aid initiative that helped more than 600 vulnerable residents in Edina access food, medication, masks, and more during the lockdown. And this is the kind of leadership we all want to see in the City Hall.
Due to Ukasha’s extensive involvement in the Edina community, we have seen his network expand significantly over the years and believe that this will make him an informed contributor to the Council should he be elected. Further, his approachable and inclusive style encourages diverse viewpoints. Ukasha offers a fresh diverse voice to enrich the Edina Council, with new ideas that are grounded by the long-standing principles we value for our community to maintain its unique character that we cherish.
Above all, we believe that Ukasha’s track record has clearly demonstrated a commitment to collaborative dialogue, timely involvement and pragmatic action that will prove invaluable to address the challenges that lie ahead for our community. He is a doer, a people person, and is not afraid to try new things.
Join me in voting for Ukasha Dakane.
Najma Shire
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.