To the editor:
Since some of Ukasha Dakane’s credentials overlap with those of other council candidates, I’ll focus on what I believe sets him apart:
• He is the only Edina City Council candidate with a formal education (a B.S. degree) and relevant experience in community development and environmental studies. To me, Ukasha’s informed understanding of the relationship between the built environment, our city’s natural amenities, and human health and wellness is critically important because Edina is fully developed yet projecting substantial population growth.
• He advocates for fiscal accountability and transparency. As executive director of a nonprofit organization, Ukasha presents and discusses budgetary priorities at every board meeting. These priorities are set and adjusted through open and ongoing input from the communities his organization serves. He has proposed that our City Council use a similar approach to tracking and reviewing financial goals.
• He is a good listener. I’ve observed this when I’ve seen Ukasha at community meetings (or on Zoom calls) that have covered everything from newly proposed, large-scale developments, public safety and affordable housing to climate change. Sometimes he is leading these discussions, but just as often he is attending, listening, taking notes and contributing to the exchange of information and ideas.
• He acts and achieves results. This is illustrated by the accomplishments of the nonprofit he founded and leads, FRAYEO. Due to his work with nearly 200 young adults via FRAYEO’s “Let It Go!” program, Ukasha was presented with the 2018 Leadership Award from The Edina Community Foundation. This program guides youth toward positive life choices. And, in the past year alone, FRAYEO has connected 450 families with job-skills training and placement.
• He has a youthful, long-range perspective. Ukasha and his wife, Fartun, have lived in Edina for nearly seven years and are excited about raising their two young daughters here. As a Millennial, Ukasha cares deeply about extending our city’s quality of life many decades into the future.
I hope you will join me in voting for Ukasha Dakane for Edina City Council (https://www.ukasha4edina.com).
Heather Beal
Edina
