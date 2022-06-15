Thank you to Caitlin Anderson and the publishers of the Edina Sun Current for their extensive coverage of Edina student achievement in the June 2 issue.
Our schools are Edina’s greatest asset and an amazing number of extremely impressive students go to school here. Frequently, after interacting with a student, many of my friends and I leave the discussion thinking that the student was more thoughtful and a better communicator than almost anyone we remember from our years in high school, and friends who went to very prestigious universities, including people who today interview applicants to those universities, think they might not have been admitted if they had been competing for admission then against the students of today.
Schools have never been perfect and there have always been students who misbehaved (with the terrible exception of gun violence, which today is much more frequent, random, and destructive than when I went to high school), but in today’s hyper-critical news and social media environment, it seems that one bad action by a few students or one politically-charged issue related to schools can dominate public perception, overshadowing public awareness of the outstanding work being done by many of our students and their teachers on a day-in, day-out basis.
Sometimes, we need to consciously look for the positive, even if it happens more frequently than the negative. News reporting like that in the June 2 issue can help the community get a more balanced picture of the great accomplishments in Edina Public Schools.
