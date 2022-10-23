To the editor:
As a parent and as a person of faith, I’m excited to be supporting Nathan Coulter for Minnesota House District 51B.
To the editor:
As a parent and as a person of faith, I’m excited to be supporting Nathan Coulter for Minnesota House District 51B.
The issues facing us can often seem insurmountable. Violence appears in places it never should, (like homecoming football games, for example,) climate change is causing dry, hot summers in Minnesota and the wealthy few continue to amass more wealth while the rest of us work harder than ever to keep our families afloat.
Compelled by my Christian faith to have concern for the wellbeing of all, and deeply invested in a positive future for my children, I am often awake at night with worry. However, I know that we not only can turn the tide on all of these issues, we have a moral imperative to do so by electing the right people to office and organizing for the future we want.
This November, I will be voting for Nathan Coulter because he has shown that he prioritizes the health, safety and wellbeing of working people and the planet.
Nathan brought earned sick and safe time to the city of Bloomington – a policy that ensures workers have the option to stay home without losing pay if they’re sick. This is a policy that protects all of us from exposure to illnesses and exploitation at work.
During his time on the Bloomington City Council he has also supported and encouraged citywide policies that make it easier for households to invest in renewable energy sources – offering savings to both the planet and our pocketbooks. And he’s committed to supporting the House Democratic-Farmer-Labor-backed Climate Action Plan.
Finally, not only does Nathan act powerfully for the good of us all, he is genuinely invested in working with and for his constituents. We will be very well served by him as our representative in House District 51B.
I hope you will join me in voting for him on Nov. 8, (or before – early voting has started.)
Maria Anderson-Lippert
Bloomington
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.