To the editor:
Discouraged. That is how I felt when I walked up the sloped driveway of a Bloomington home.
I had knocked on doors all across the quiet neighborhood that morning only to be left standing on front stoops. I kept repeating my introductory sentence over and over in my head on the off-chance that someone answered the door and engaged in a conversation with me.
As I walked up the driveway, I noticed a man sitting in the garage. I shyly greeted him and asked if he had a second to talk. When I mentioned that I was a volunteer for a local state house campaign, he gave me a sly grin and showed me a cartoon published in a recent edition of the Sun Current.
He showed me a cartoon of a politician in a hammock, reading a book titled “How to Do Nothing.” The takeaway? All politicians just want to have the privileges of the job, without doing the work.
To the cartoonist’s credit, I see the point. When I talk to friends and neighbors about politics, the most common response is apathy. What is the point of discussing issues or policies if no action will be taken?
I, like many voters these days, am a skeptic of those who put their name on the ballot, wondering how many of their campaign promises they actually wish to fulfill. Which is why I am supporting Nathan Coulter for Minnesota House District 51B.
The first thing I learned about Nathan is his catchphrase is “Let’s get to work.” It was a relief to meet someone who walks their talk and takes their civic honor seriously.
In his first term as a Bloomington City Council member, he led initiatives to provide earned sick and safe leave for Bloomington workers so that they can take care of themselves and their families when sickness strikes. The Opportunity Housing Ordinance in Bloomington he helped create ways for young families to own a home.
Nathan earned my vote by putting in the work. Now it is time to put him to work in St. Paul.
Brendan Klein
Bloomington
