To the editor:
Over the last two years, I have heard every obscure buzzword used to describe the political state of our country, state and town. Somewhere in this fog that we’ve been stumbling through, we forgot what matters: Family, friendship, community and dedication.
These are the words that describe Nathan Coulter, and why you should vote for him this fall.
My family met Nathan’s family at a Bloomington Early Childhood Family Education class. I’ve seen firsthand Nathan’s dedication to his wife and children. A hard-working family man who exemplifies patience, tolerance and perseverance. Everything needed to be an upstanding Bloomington City Council member.
I feel like Nathan and I are in the same boat, both with young families, both navigating a world that is changing at light speed, and although we might not always agree on the same path forward, it gives me confidence to know that my representative understands the challenges that impact the future of my family.
But what’s different about Nathan and myself is that Nathan is Bloomington’s son. He grew up here. He knows the shortcuts to get across town without hitting traffic and which ice rink has the best ice. It’s easy to leave your hometown for other opportunities, but Nathan is home grown. He values the collective history of Bloomington’s long-term residents, and I admire how he balances the needs of residents old and new. But even more, I appreciate that Nathan shows up. Whether it’s council meetings, music in the park or just helping a neighbor pick up after a storm, Nathan shows up and helps out.
In the face of fear and vitriol, Nathan continues to prioritize his constituents, his city and his family. When pushed into a corner, he doesn’t back down from his promises and continues to work for the future of the city that he loves. And when the fog clears and we can finally see how far we’ve come, I hope you join me in being glad that we voted for Nathan Coulter.
Chao Moua
Bloomington
