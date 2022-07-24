To the editor:
While I could follow most of the points in David Clark’s recent letter, he lost me on free speech and conversion therapy.
I grew up in the 1960s and ‘70’s on a farm in Southeast Minnesota, surrounded by my loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. We went to church every Sunday and on holy days. I remember fondly every morning dad would turn the radio on and at 6 a.m. When we heard The Prayer of St Francis, we kids knew it was time to get up to do chores before the bus picked us up for school.
It was an idyllic life – only it wasn’t because of the bullying I got at school, and getting beat up by my older brothers who constantly reminded me I was different, and that the beatings were to “toughen me up.”
If there was anyone who would have wanted to change, it would have been me. No kid should have to go through that. But, I was lucky enough to have very wise parents and grandparents that had the common sense to know that no matter what they could have tried, it would not change who I am.
They are gone now, but I am so thankful to them. I would urge Clark to talk with his gay friends about their points of view. If he doesn’t have any LGBT friends, perhaps someone from his parish has an LGBT child.
Yes, Clark can dig for and probably find deep in the internet a statistic or two about whatever outcome he wants to find regarding conversion therapy, but he really might benefit by talking to friends that he feels close to, or reading scholarly research like a “What We Know” article from Cornell University that examined 47 peer-reviewed studies on outcomes of conversion therapy. Or, he could just talk to me. I’m quite nice and I live in his neighborhood.
I wholeheartedly support the council in their decision to ban conversion therapy.
Dan McManimon
Bloomington
