To the editor:
Firefighters are some of the bravest individuals in our community, but like the rest of us, getting a cancer, cardiac or mental health diagnosis can be terrifying.
Believe me, I’ve been there. I’ve suffered multiple cardiac issues as a direct result of fighting fires for almost 25 years.
Thankfully, as a result of the hard work of a bipartisan group of state legislators, Minnesota firefighters now have access to physical and mental health resources supported by the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation.
These legislators – including chief authors Rep. Cheryl Youakim (D-Hopkins) and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (D-Eden Prairie) from the southwest metro and Sen. Jeff Howe from central Minnesota, as well as many others – championed the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which passed in July 2021.
The program dedicates $4 million per year to ensure that every Minnesota firefighter has access to the education, prevention and care needed to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma or cancer diagnosis.
This major milestone in the fight for Minnesota firefighter health combines three vital elements, all led by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative: An assistance program with expanded emotional trauma resources, an up-to-$20,000 critical illness policy and ongoing health and wellness training. In the year and a half since the legislation went into effect, the program has changed, and saved, lives.
Sometimes with legislative changes, we don’t see the effects for a long time. Not so with the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program. It has already supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks and has paid out almost $1 million in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
As Minnesota Firefighter Initiative’s executive director, I’ve had the distinct privilege of getting to help my firefighting brothers and sisters in the midst of the hardest times of their lives. The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program is solving real problems for our firefighters and I urge our representatives to continue to champion this much-needed program once again in 2023.
Wayne Kewitsch
Edina
Kewitsch is a former Richfield Fire Department chief.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
