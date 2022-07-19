We are urgently asking Edina residents to write or call the City Council regarding impending tree and vegetation removal that is part of the Blake Road Roadway Reconstruction project. Although the city has delayed construction until next year, Xcel Energy will begin tree removal this year.
The southern portion (Interlachen Boulevard to Lake Ridge Road) of the project has the potential to have far-reaching and lasting negative environmental consequences, including but not limited to:
• Loss of significant mature trees
• Damage to natural wildlife habitat
• Erosion of public shoreline along Mirror Lake (a public waterway) that will worsen with climate change
• Loss of shade – lack of cooling shade has a growing impact with rising global temperatures
• Destruction of a beautiful and mature landscape to be replaced by concrete and steel
To research this topic, we contacted environmental experts, advocates, and Minneapolis city residents involved in halting the Minneapolis 2040 plan due to a lack of compliance with the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA).
We know there is a better way. Cities, including Hopkins and St. Louis Park, have partnered with the Minnehaha Watershed District to protect and enhance the natural environment. These cities use an urban ecology approach that balances the built and natural environments to produce lasting environmental, economic, and community benefits.
Please email or call the Edina City Council (citycouncil@edinamn.gov) and ask them to:
Please put an immediate stop to the mature tree and vegetation removal on the southern portion of Blake Road (Interlachen to Lake Ridge) until:
1. The city engineering department fully informs the council of the extent of mature tree and vegetation removal. It appeared that they did not provide the council with complete facts about tree and habitat removal in the southern portion of the project.
2. The city holds a new public hearing to inform neighbors and the general community about the project.
3. The city conducts an environmental review of the project in compliance with state statutes.
4. The city explores and publicly presents less harmful alternatives that adhere to MERA.
Thank you for your time and attention to this matter with long lasting impacts.
