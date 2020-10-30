To the editor:
I support Senator Melisa López Franzen’s re-election campaign. I’m confident that Melisa is the best person to represent our community in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Melisa López Franzen has been an advocate for our community and has always put her constituents first. As a lead sponsor on the fixed prior authorization bill in Minnesota (S.F. 934), she tackled the complex drug prices in the state to help many people who struggled with costly medication prices. Senator Melisa López Franzen has supported bonding bills, with the bonding bill passed this month (H.F. 1) Normandale Community College received funding for College Services Building Phase 2 renovations. I urge you to vote for Senator Melisa López Franzen because she continues to work hard and pass legislation that matters for our community.
I encourage you to watch the forums for Senate District 49 candidates. Senator Melisa López Franzen has shown up to every SD49 forum and explained the work that we need to get done in the legislature. Often alone on stage, Senator Melisa López Franzen has answered the tough questions about bonding, our budget deficit, and maintaining a safe and healthy community. We need a legislator that is willing to tackle situations head-on and is not afraid to talk about issues. Senator Melisa López Franzen has been that person for SD49.
Carlin Struckman
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.