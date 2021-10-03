To the editor:
I was pleased to see Tom Burnett honored for his heroism during Sept. 11, 2001, when the plane he was in – headed for Washington, D. C., and piloted by terrorists – was forced to crash into a Pennsylvania farm field. Tom was a hero in every sense of the word, and he was raised in Bloomington.
I began to wonder how many famous residents there are who either grew up in Bloomington or made their mark here, yet lived elsewhere. I thought of Tom Netherton, who became famous for singing with the Lawrence Welk television show; of Kathleen Blatz, who became the first female chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court; of Robert Hoffman, who founded a law firm and is credited with doing much of the legal work to bring the Mall of America here; and of Robert Benedict, who in his early 20s was elected mayor and then state senator, and founded the Minnesota Teen Corps.
And so I put my interest in discovering other Bloomington nominees online with four of our Bloomington Facebook networks and asked people to suggest other names for my “honor roll.” So far, I have nearly 40 different suggestions of people whose achievements should be honored.
There are some surprises; Tony Oliva of Minnesota Twins baseball fame lives with his family in Bloomington; Jeanne Arth, a Wimbledon tennis star who taught physical education at Portland Junior High School; Kenisha Bell, a Bloomington Kennedy High School graduate who played in the WNBA; Fran Heitzman, who founded Bridging that has enabled many families to get used furniture and other household items.
Others are Mary GrandPré, an artist and illustrator of the Harry Potter book series, who lived at 83rd Street and Bryant Avenue and now lives in Florida; Pete Docter, best known for directing the Pixar animated feature films, and an Academy Award winner; Steve Rushin, a Kennedy graduate, American journalist, sportswriter and novelist; and Nancy Carlson, a famous illustrator and author of children’s books.
That’s a sample and thumbnail sketches. Now it is your turn to suggest an honoree by e-mailing me at dhein0219 @aol.com. The deadline is Oct. 17.
Don Heinzman
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.