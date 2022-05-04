The One Town, One Family community conversation on April 14 was informative and inspiring. As a newcomer to Edina, I was grateful to connect with residents who appreciate that while there are many excellent aspects to living here, there is a need to engage in genuine dialogue and action to make our community more welcoming and inclusive.
When we moved here in the middle of the pandemic, I was uncertain how to lean into a place where I didn’t know anyone. As a volunteer admin for the newly formed Buy Nothing Edina group, I got a glimpse into the lives of a diverse mix of people. Many people hear about Buy Nothing and think, “that’s the group where you give your stuff away and get things for free.” But this doesn’t tell the full story. The stated mission of the group is to build community. We do this by connecting with neighbors through hyperlocal gifting, asking, and sharing gratitude.
In discovering who had kids the same ages as mine, empathizing with those who had ailing relatives, and finding compassion for those who were lonely from isolation during the pandemic, I learned more about my neighbors, their needs and aspirations. I formed strong bonds with a variety of people who I now consider not just neighbors but friends. In Buy Nothing, we strive to get to know each other, build trust, and purposefully practice being inclusive, not simply for the sake of politically correct politeness but rather to shake up a system that discounts marginalized people. We aim to restore dignity and see the value of every person one gift, ask, and sharing of gratitude at a time.
As I listened to people offer their experiences and stories at the One Town, One Family event, I heard echoes of the community we’ve built through Buy Nothing Edina. In developing thriving gift economies, we contribute to making our community more resilient, sustainable, equitable, and joyful. Like our town, it’s not perfect. We still have lots of work to do, but it’s a pebble in the pond. And those ripples, they do grow.
