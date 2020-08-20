To the editor:
Michael Young, president of Texas A&M University, helped draft a plan to unify East and West Germany when he worked for the State Department three decades ago. He said that was easier than figuring out how to bring back 65,000 students, 3,500 faculty, and thousands of staff this Fall to campus. At present, their plan is in-person classes for some, and remote learning for others.
The 2020-21 school year will be unusual, a perfect pandora’s box of questions, complications and implications. As your elected leadership, it is important our Edina Public Schools community knows that at the center of that box is our unwavering commitment to educational excellence and our district’s vision: for each and every student to discover their possibilities and thrive.
The incredible collaboration of our administrators, teachers, staff, students and families is a massive effort that calls for an unprecedented reexamination of how we can best deliver rigorous and meaningful education, safely. It calls on us to reexamine what we ask of our educators and how they deliver their curriculum in a safe environment. It is a huge ask.
We’ve learned:
• The layers of planning for multiple school learning models simultaneously that are effective and equitable for all students are thick and work like building blocks with each detail as important as the next.
• Scientific data from Minnesota Departments of Health and Education, the Centers for Disease Control, and renowned health experts is vital for sound decision-making that keeps safety as our top priority.
• The EPS school community cares deeply about our students, teachers and staff.
• A willingness to adapt and pivot are, and will continue to be, key as we’ve seen EPS teachers, staff and students learn, grow and evolve through this global pandemic.
As the school year approaches, we welcome a strong, engaged community and a shared understanding of personal responsibility (plus a special amount of stamina and patience). With our EPS’ ICCAR values – integrity, compassion, courage, appreciation and responsibility – as our collective compass, we are confident that together, we will persevere.
Edina School Board
