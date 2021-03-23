To the editor:
On Feb. 17, the city of Edina passed Resolution No. 2021-19, to support the current Clean Cars Standards being proposed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Therefore, I would like to thank the Edina City Council and Mayor Jim Hovland for showing leadership on this important issue, that would bring benefits to all Minnesotans.
Minnesota’s number one source of climate pollution is now our transportation sector, and light-duty vehicles are responsible for more than 50% of those emissions. Additionally, air pollution from smog and tailpipe emissions contributes to many different health problems in communities all over our state.
The good news is that by embracing the proposed Clean Cars Standards, Minnesota could make major progress in cleaning our air, reducing our fossil fuel dependency and providing more vehicle choices for consumers in the state.
These new standards, which at least 12 other states have already adopted, would simply require lower and zero emission vehicles to be available for purchase in Minnesota.
This means that these vehicle owners will pay less per mile traveled as these efficient vehicles are designed to maximize their miles per gallon, and that those who want to acquire an electric vehicle will have a wider variety to choose from while those buyers who aren’t interested in this technology are not obligated to use it.
This would be a good thing since currently only half of the electric vehicle options sold in the U.S. are available within our state borders.
By showing public support for these new rules, the city of Edina has shown itself to be a leader in protecting Minnesota’s environment. We would like to see other cities and stakeholders support this as well.
Hilda Martinez S.
Chair, Edina Energy and
Environment Commission
