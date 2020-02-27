To the editor:
I am a daily walker on the Edina Promenade as there are many destinations within walking distance and it eliminates the need to drive. I notice there are several vacant concrete pads. These pads were specifically designed by the city of Edina for the display of public art. Why are they vacant?
While I was chair of the Edina Public Art Committee, we initiated a program that paid artists a stipend for sculpture loans for a year. There was artist interest from throughout the state as well as out of state. We selected many large distinguished types of sculptures for display. Ballots were available for voting for the favorites. The top three received cash prizes and were invited back to show for a second year. The city budgeted $10,000 for the program, and in addition, many donations were received to keep the program in place. From the ballots, it was obvious visitors made the Promenade a destination to enjoy the art.
The Promenade is frequented by mainly adults. There are now several pieces on display designed by children. This is an exceptional opportunity to interest children in art. However, I suggest the loan program be expanded again for continued adult art appreciation. It is a great opportunity for artists, as often sculptures have been purchased from the artists for permanent display. One of the pieces, “The Minnesota Echo Turtle,” was purchased by the members of the Public Art Committee and donated to be a permanent piece.
The Edina City Council is presently planning extensive building/development in the area. The plans include parking and pedestrian-friendly spaces. It is an opportune time for the city to re-establish a viable Promenade sculpture program.
Lois Ring
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.