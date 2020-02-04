To the editor:
In reflecting on the 2018 Comprehensive Plan and related discussions (including recent letters to the editor), it seems there is a conflict in our community between idealism and vision.
According to the Oxford Dictionary online, idealism is “the practice of forming or pursuing ideals, especially unrealistically.”
An ideal satisfies “one’s conception of what is perfect; most suitable.” It is “desirable or perfect but not likely to become a reality.”
Ideology and ideologue are related words.
Vision, in comparison, is “the ability to think about or plan the future with imagination or wisdom.”
So importantly, wisdom is “the soundness of an action or decision with regard to the application of experience, knowledge, and good judgement.”
Our city seems gripped by an urbanism ideal – a belief that dense residential and mixed-use development is Edina’s ticket to greater walkability, biking, transit use, sustainability, housing affordability, housing choice, diversity, open space, efficient use of public infrastructure, a lifestyle desired by millennials, and access to jobs.
These beliefs are fed by a mishmash of articles and presentations generally authored by or reporting about people who also pursue, or benefit from, the ideal – urban planners; developers; housing, transportation and sustainability advocates. It’s a bubble.
The policies, plans and actions motivated by rationales from the bubble can have laudable goals but also can be disconnected enough from reality that reality must be ignored in pursuit of them. The result is failed processes and outcomes, new problems that must be addressed (or live with consequences) and the sense that our city is on the wrong track.
This contrasts with vision, which requires a connection to reality. Vision stems from reality and refers back to reality. Think of the process of a vision quest. The quest stems from where the person is in life at that moment. The lessons learned relate back to the person’s life, in a transformative way. It is grounded.
Vision plans for the future with imagination and wisdom. Now, perhaps more than ever, Edina needs leaders who know the difference between idealism and vision and choose vision over idealism as they drive and guide change.
Jennifer Janovy
Edina
