To the editor:
On June 4, I sent the following email to the Edina City Council. I have received no reply, either by email or telephone. On June 10, on my early morning 3-mile walk through Edina neighborhoods, I saw certainly less than 20% of the organic recycling garbage containers by the street for pickup. I stopped the Vierkant truck picking up the organic recycling and expressed my observation to the driver. He agreed that the use was quite low. I believe my email below to the Edina City Council is very relevant:
Apparently, the Edina City Council has decided what is best for us. Whether we want it or not, or use it or not, we will pay for separating our garbage into two kinds. How many residents are really going to do this properly (determining organic vs. non-organic garbage), and do it for the long term? When not separated properly, who will sort through the “stuff” at the organic dump site for proper composting? I agree that recycling is a good idea but separating garbage as proposed is over the top; and charging non-users is unethical at best, if not illegal. Yes, this is a bit different, but now that China has refused to take from the U.S., where is it all going? Much of it mostly to landfills, The Atlantic mentions in a March 2019 article (htinyurl.com/y5xeebhk). So much for recycling in many parts of the country.
In my daily 3-mile walk the morning after the organic recycling garbage cans were delivered, many were parked alone at the curb. It appears that many Edina residents do not want them and will have them picked up. I suggest that the city only charge those who use the service, or many residents might simply deduct the charge from their quarterly water bill, which would complicate and add to the accounting work for the city; and/or residents might pursue the legality of the charge.
Richard Letsche
Edina
Letsche’s letter to the city council was edited slightly before appearing here.
