To the editor:

Sometimes it’s nice to stand out – other times, not so much.

The influence of COVID-19 has hit every conceivable operation of society – including golf.

I appreciate having carts available at Braemar and am pleased that the golf course continues to provide a service to the residents of Edina.

I am disappointed, however, that the fee for single-rider carts – justified by the Covid-19 virus – is discriminatory.

Let me briefly explain:

• The golf course is a community asset so allowing tax-paying residents to benefit is appropriate; Resident Player Cards help control the cost of playing on the wonderful course.

• When the virus hit, lots of action was required for the course to open up, initially without carts.

• Those of us with some mileage under our belts – I’m 76 – really needed the carts. I tried waking 9 but had to quit.

• Some of us also have medical conditions that justify cart usage. In my case, that’s being a cancer survivor with minor cardiac and kidney issues.

Then came the cart-pricing announcement:

• Charge the Player Card players a premium of nearly $8 to ride as a single. “Half a cart” for a two-person cart is normally $15.50 but under the COVID-19 pricing, the price to ride solo is $23.25. Normally, shared carts were an option that is no longer available to us.

• Raising the price for people for whom there is little choice is discriminatory.

• Cleaning a two-person cart costs exactly the same as a one-person cart, so why the “premium” price?

• Does Braemar stand out? From my research of courses in the metro, Braemar is the only golf course in the area – maybe in the state – that has adopted this discriminatory pricing.

I recommend the “half a cart” fee be implemented, immediately.

Mike Welbaum

Edina

