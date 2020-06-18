To the editor:
Sometimes it’s nice to stand out – other times, not so much.
The influence of COVID-19 has hit every conceivable operation of society – including golf.
I appreciate having carts available at Braemar and am pleased that the golf course continues to provide a service to the residents of Edina.
I am disappointed, however, that the fee for single-rider carts – justified by the Covid-19 virus – is discriminatory.
Let me briefly explain:
• The golf course is a community asset so allowing tax-paying residents to benefit is appropriate; Resident Player Cards help control the cost of playing on the wonderful course.
• When the virus hit, lots of action was required for the course to open up, initially without carts.
• Those of us with some mileage under our belts – I’m 76 – really needed the carts. I tried waking 9 but had to quit.
• Some of us also have medical conditions that justify cart usage. In my case, that’s being a cancer survivor with minor cardiac and kidney issues.
Then came the cart-pricing announcement:
• Charge the Player Card players a premium of nearly $8 to ride as a single. “Half a cart” for a two-person cart is normally $15.50 but under the COVID-19 pricing, the price to ride solo is $23.25. Normally, shared carts were an option that is no longer available to us.
• Raising the price for people for whom there is little choice is discriminatory.
• Cleaning a two-person cart costs exactly the same as a one-person cart, so why the “premium” price?
• Does Braemar stand out? From my research of courses in the metro, Braemar is the only golf course in the area – maybe in the state – that has adopted this discriminatory pricing.
I recommend the “half a cart” fee be implemented, immediately.
Mike Welbaum
Edina
