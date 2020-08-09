To the editor:
Seniors living in long-term care facilities have spent months separated from their loved ones, other residents and their faith communities because of the COVID-19 crisis, leaving many of them lonely and afraid.
Our government leaders have recognized this painful problem, and many states have moved to dial back restrictions. In Minnesota, seniors are now allowed to have one or more loved ones visit using careful protocol if the facility puts a plan in place. This step is laudable, but individual facilities still have the last word on how, and even whether, such a plan is implemented.
Our seniors are more than just bodies. They are human beings with spiritual, social and emotional, as well as physical, needs. Our leaders need to strike a better balance between protecting the elderly from COVID-19 and meeting their other human needs. Participation in society, including contact with other people, is a basic human right that should be respected.
While locking down senior care facilities may have been an appropriate initial response for a limited time to protect this vulnerable population, it is not a good long-term policy. It is time to adopt more humane measures that not only protect our seniors’ health, but respect their human dignity as well.
Every facility should be required to put a plan in place allowing seniors to have human contact, not only with loved ones but with fellow residents, including the option of open dining rooms with social distancing and safe group activities. Above all, allowing ministers to visit their people within the facility, again using proper protocol, is essential, and should not be left to the discretion of individual care facilities.
Long-term care facilities should not be monitored by the state only for their COVID-19 infection rate, but also for what they do for the overall well-being of their residents.
Please be the voice for the voiceless and speak up for legislation to be enacted that would require long-term care facilities to implement reasonable alternatives to social isolation in order to protect the spiritual and mental well-being of the elderly in their last years.
Pat Daoust
Bloomington
