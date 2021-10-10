To the editor:
I have three young children, two who are enrolled in the Bloomington Public Schools. Like most of my neighbors, I care deeply that the Bloomington Public Schools provide a quality education to all our children.
No matter what neighborhood school you attend, students in our district should feel seen and served by their educators and by administration. To me, this means a culturally competent, well-rounded education, with supports and services for those who need them, and an environment that is safe, trusting and empowering. With this vision in mind, I have decided to vote for four school board candidates that I believe give us the best chance at achieving this.
I believe that incumbents Tom Bennett and Dawn Steigauf deserve reelection. Their experience on the school board, and as educators and advocates, plus their responsiveness over their tenure is what our community needs and deserves. I appreciated their responses during the recent League of Women Voter-PTSA candidate forum, and I think our community would be well served by their reelection.
I also think that voters have an opportunity to bring in some fresh voices with candidates Danielle Indovino Cawley and Matt Dymoke. Both candidates demonstrated a deep understanding of policy and the role of the school board during the recent candidate forum. They bring unique perspectives and life experiences, as well as student and staff-centered values to the conversation about school policy, and I believe will be strong advocates for our students, educators and community.
In this “vote for up to four” school board election on Nov. 2, please join me in voting for Tom Bennett, Matty Dymoke, Danielle Indovino Cawley, and Dawn Steigauf.
Anita Smithson
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.