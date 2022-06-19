To the editor:

In his June 9 story, “Bloomington Democrats have August hurdle to clear”, reporter Mike Hanks, in a paragraph, briefly describes the candidates in the Senate District 50 race.

With the (only) seven words spent on Doug Fulton, he tells us forthwith Fulton “…is a political newcomer…” We do not even learn of his lengthy (26-year) residency in Edina.

However, in the 26 words – almost four times as many – devoted to Alice Mann, the writer does not directly tell us about her status as a newcomer to the district.

Rather, we learn this indirectly in a note about her state legislative service from 2019-2020 for a district south of the Minnesota River.

Editorial balance would call for at least a few more words on Fulton’s background – given that the writer has provided the same for his opponent.

With this omission and emphasis on “political newcomer” status, the writer also conveys an ill-founded presumption of political experience uber alles.

The result is to diminish Fulton’s encyclopedic district-specific knowledge, and consummate problem-solving and negotiation skills deployed in a distinguished career in commercial real estate.

This skill set and knowledge would well serve the residents of Senate District 50 and colleagues in the Minnesota Senate.

One could be excused for thinking the Sun Current has a favorite candidate in this race.

Ken Bergstrom

Bloomington

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments