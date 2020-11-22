To the editor:
I commend you and your columnist Pam Pommer for your coverage and opinions of the continuing 2021 Bloomington city budget that will affect our community’s property taxes payable next year.
Your opinion column two weeks ago outlined the near $5 million shortfall the city council is facing in the budget of 2021, due to the pandemic’s effect on the hospitality, retail and restaurant businesses. You clearly explained the mayor’s Community Budget Advisory Committee recommendations and told us its three-phase approach, and some of the cuts in each, along with possible property tax increases. You told us that two major changes could be closing Creekside Community Center and the Motor Vehicle Office.
This gives us time to react, call and write our council members, who plan to make their final budget decision in December.
Also Kudos to your columnist Pam Pommer, who spoke for many of us about our anxieties on what city services the council should preserve, particularly on permanently closing facilities. She too pointed out that placing half the senior programs in the theater area of Bloomington Civic Plaza would be a stretch, since the arts organizations already are short of space. I join her in her plea to preserve the arts, so vital in a community this size.
The council is facing a daunting task, and I wish them well during this difficult time, remembering Pommer’s plea, “to reconsider some creative placemaking projects that supposedly ‘build resiliency and bring the community together.’”
I know from experience reporting city budget information is difficult. You helped us understand what the council is facing. This is what we’ve come to expect in our community newspaper — the best source for our local news.
Don Heinzman
Bloomington
