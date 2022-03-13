The term “Lost Decade” was first used to refer to a long period of slow to negative economic growth lasting roughly 10 years in Japan’s economy during the 1990s.
In Bloomington, we are now on year 7 of our own lost decade, characterized by ballooning budgets, distraction by woke grievances and missed opportunities to pivot our local economy to a high-tech manufacturing and research hub.
Having already squeezed residents to the limit with yearly tax levies and rising property taxes, the city is now turning to the state for approval of the local option sales tax, (which appropriately spells LOST.) This half-percent tax on top of the existing state sales tax would go to pay for fantastic projects like a $70 million community center and a $33 million concert hall.
Never mind that not one pretty penny was trimmed from the 2022 budget even though waste abounds in a city where the city manager earns approximately 10% more than Governor Tim Walz, who himself clocks in at $174,000 per year. And that´s just the beginning.
Job descriptions for administrative positions in Bloomington routinely approach six figures – and the city continues its hiring spree. Where the private sector has to trim expenses, balance budgets and combine jobs to reduce headcount, our city spends money like it’s going out of style.
Hundreds of hours are spent on irrelevant issues which do nothing to improve life here, and every day our businesses struggle under increased pressures from anti-business ordinances. None of this represents everyday residents and is instead clear evidence of a city council and mayor beholden to special interests.
Our two high schools rank 2,444 (Jefferson) and 7,371 (Kennedy) out of 24,000 high schools nationwide, according to U.S. News and World Report rankings. Just 10 miles from here, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, a public school in Eden Prairie, ranks 3.
This will only change when residents decide to throw out the mediocrity and bring in excellence – at all levels of local government. And that´s what elections are for. Fortunately, we will have that opportunity next year.
