To the editor:
Bluebirds and Blooms would like to express our gratitude to Edina Community Foundation for its support over the past two years. Edina Community Foundation helps aspiring organizations such as Bluebirds & Blooms to launch by providing grants, mentoring, administrative and fiduciary support. This support created the space for the dream of childhood friends who grew up in Edina and met in the Bluebirds to begin an exciting venture.
In 2018, Co-founders Laura Hogan and Karen Wooldridge started making small bouquets of flowers with friends at their kitchen tables. These bouquets were delivered to people with memory loss. This simple idea became the inspiration for Bluebirds & Blooms: “Extending Joy to People with Memory Loss and Long-term Illness with a Bouquet of Recycled Flowers.”
The support of the Edina Community Foundation has made it possible for Bluebirds & Blooms to deliver more than 13,000 bouquets of repurposed flowers to residents in 25 care centers and hospice programs in the southwest Minneapolis suburbs.
We are excited to have transitioned from being an Impact Partner under the umbrella of Edina Community Foundation to becoming a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Bluebirds & Blooms headquarters, the Nest, is located at 70th and Cahill in Edina. We invite you to learn more about our mission of “Extending Joy!” Join us at our Bloomin’ Breakfast on Saturday, April 25 at Golden Valley Country Club. For more information or to register, visit bluebirdsandbloomscom.
Maura Schnorbach
Edina
