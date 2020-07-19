To the editor:

I believe that our community can do more, and be better, when we work together.

I am glad to read that the ballot questions have been set for the November election with regard to Bloomington’s organized trash collection. I am glad for the system that we have now with organized collection.

My ballot will say “no, no” don’t take away organized collection. I will vote no twice, because I like not having to find my own trash hauler. I will vote “no, no” to more trucks driving down our street each week.

I will vote no on both trash questions because I want to save Bloomington’s organized trash collection.

Anita Smithson

Bloomington

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments