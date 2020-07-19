To the editor:
I believe that our community can do more, and be better, when we work together.
I am glad to read that the ballot questions have been set for the November election with regard to Bloomington’s organized trash collection. I am glad for the system that we have now with organized collection.
My ballot will say “no, no” don’t take away organized collection. I will vote no twice, because I like not having to find my own trash hauler. I will vote “no, no” to more trucks driving down our street each week.
I will vote no on both trash questions because I want to save Bloomington’s organized trash collection.
Anita Smithson
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.