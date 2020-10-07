To the editor:

After I read the police report section for the Sept. 24 Sun Current, I was left with distaste that a reported sexual assault was written with such detail, in a story-like, beguiling manner.

As a Bloomington citizen all I need to know are the basic facts of a reported sexual assault. Sensationalizing sexual assault not only is re-traumatizing to the survivor, but it also perpetuates the culture in which we normalize sexual violence and reinforce myths about the victim’s role in the assault. There must be a balance with finding the right amount of information needed for the public’s safety and the over-sharing of details with an unrestrained tone.

I understand that covering police reports in a quippy manner is a particular beat that some readers find entertaining. Sexual violence shouldn’t be treated like a shoplifting or stolen vehicle case.

Allison McCarthy

Bloomington

