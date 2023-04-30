That was what a prominent business leader in Bloomington told me a few days ago, describing not how residents feel, but how the mayor and Bloomington City Council seem to feel about living in the shadow of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
That is the 800-pound gorilla in the room, isn’t it? Our relationship to the two largest cities in the state is a major concern for many residents who came to Bloomington to get away from the mess in the two cities just north of us.
And yet, on issue after issue, we are becoming more like them instead of distinguishing ourselves as a quality alternative.
Consider all the ways city hall has succumbed to this inferiority complex by adopting failed policies: Ranked-choice voting, a conversion therapy ban, declining school enrollment, explosion in low-income housing, earned sick leave, frivolous zoning changes, record tax increases, inability to control spending, flavored tobacco bans and more.
If Minneapolis is on the fast-track to become the next Portland, and we have city leadership desperately trying to emulate them in so many ways, then what do you think is in store for Bloomington in the next few years?
Is it any surprise our great city of Bloomington is a ship without a rudder, desperately trying to increase it’s Municipal Equality Index while failing to position us for the future with things that matter like 21st century infrastructure, (think smart cities), ability to attract new businesses, (think global companies seeking us out to relocate), so residents can work in the same city that they live and play?
There must be a better way, and there is. We can still be friends with those twin cities, but while they self-destruct, we can become the crown jewel of the Midwest.
So why, with such potential, do our leaders insist on setting up Bloomington for failure by emulating the two largest cities in our state?
Remember this in November when the entire council and mayor are up for reelection. You want change? Vote them out and vote in a better Bloomington.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.