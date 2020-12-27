To the editor:

I think I speak for many Bloomington residents in commending Mayor Tim Busse’s leadership and the Bloomington City Council in producing a surprisingly lean budget that supported major city services, while proposing a modest 2.75% property tax levy for 2021.

The council faced a major revenue shortfall caused by the consequences of COVID-19.

The staff and leadership of City Manager Jamie Verbrugge deserve credit for advancing reasonable budget requests.

Mayor Busse’s leadership was evident when he appointed an unprecedented Community Budget Advisory Committee that produced recommendations the council followed, advice based upon its knowledge and insistence that the public’s wishes be involved.

I also commend Mayor Busse for moving the previously secluded council study meetings to the council chambers so people could attend and view this important meeting on cable television.

Mayor Busse’s “Council Minute” summary of the council meeting the day after the meeting is a plus. I doubt that any suburban mayor prepares and delivers such a summary.

Don Heinzman

Bloomington

