To the editor:
Professional annual city surveys reveal that Bloomington residents have a high level of confidence in the service of the Bloomington Police Department.
Police Chief Jeff Potts says his decisions are largely data driven. For example, in 2019, the police had 46,239 for-service contacts, resulting in 2,323 arrests, of which 90 required the use of force, causing some injuries, mainly from falls. There was no use of deadly force. Potts says 96 percent of arrests are not resisted.
According to Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley, during his 23 years on the force there have been three deadly force cases.
Since the death of George Floyd, the Bloomington City Council has been asking questions they are hearing from residents about the Bloomington department’s use-of-force policy.
From looking at the chief’s data on arrests and the limited use of force in 2019, I believe there is little for the city council to change in the department’s use of force policy.
There is one exception that needs to be examined, and that is a form of neck restraint called vascular neck restraint that, when properly applied for approximately 10 seconds, causes the assailant to become temporarily incapacitated.
Potts contends the VNR leads to fewer injuries than other options of force, and he said this is supported by data. He said the VNR is safer than applying a choke hold or using another form of deadly force.
Potts says his officers are trained to use as little force as possible in making an arrest. When an arrest is necessary, officers begin by verbally explaining the reason, and that usually works. They also try to calm the situation. Depending on what level the arrestee assaults an officer, the officer can use a baton, a TASER, chemicals in the event of a protest and the vascular neck restraint.
It is useful from time to time to inform the public about how the police department operates. Chief Potts’ leadership and the service of his well-trained officers deserve our gratitude for keeping Bloomington safe.
Don Heinzman
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.