I don’t know what was better, Artistry’s “Memphis” or being back together in our beloved theater with other music lovers.
Wearing masks was not a big deal and we knew we were protecting the production company as well as each other. It was so great to be back and to see others enjoying this great production of “Memphis” by mostly local artists.
It is a musical loosely based on the story of Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips, one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s. After a hiccup due to COVID-19 and cancellation of “Into the Woods” in February, the audience is back with a full appreciation for what this theatre has to offer, great performances.
Theater goers are hungry for good theater, and we don’t have to search very far. It’s always exciting to attend opening weekend. One does not have any preconceived ideas about the show and comes at it with a fresh mind, allowing a person to make up one’s own mind about the performance.
Most of the performers are local talents and a few are making their debuts at our theater. All were excellent in their roles.
I don’t often say I’d like to see something twice. However, I am fully intending to for this one. There is a lot of “meat” to it and it can have one thinking about past experiences in one’s life and feeling grateful to be living in this time, and not back when life was unfair for many in this country.
I was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the early 1940s. At age 16, my parents took me to my birthplace just to see where I was born and get a taste of the south. One can read about segregation and all its facets, but to personally see it at a water fountain “for whites only” was troubling.
This show does not dwell on that aspect, only touches on it to make one realize we’ve come a long way.
Memphis ends May 15. If you love musicals, treat yourself to this one.
Karen Nordstrom
Bloomington
Nordstrom is a member of the Artistry Board of Directors.
