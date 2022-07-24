To the editor:
Life experience can change a person’s perspective on issues.
After growing up in rural Minnesota and now living in the metro area, I have spent years observing the differences as well as the similarities between the two groups. I learned that, for the most part, folks are folks who wish to live their lives and be a part of their community.
I was not prepared for what has been happening over the last few years. We, as a people, have lost our civility. I read letters from people that are angry – furious – so much so that they send letter after letter to the editor explaining their hatred of those that have chosen a different course to walk in their own lives.
I am especially proud of the Bloomington City Council. Without these particular people at the helm of our city’s government, Bloomington would not be the diverse and dynamic community it is.
When I moved here 10 years ago, people seemed very accepting of the disabilities I suffer from. But recently, the same people who say we need to totally replace our city council and make Bloomington more conservative than conservatism itself would make Bloomington not as pleasant to be in.
My disability results in an uneven gait when I walk. As I was out one afternoon on a sidewalk, a car drove by with stickers identifying the political beliefs of the driver. “Get off the streets, you f-ing drunk,’” someone yelled at me as the car drove by. These are the “conservative” values some want brought to our city council.
Acceptance, compassion and forgiveness are all traits that have been included in my walk of life. Those who would change the composition of the city council to use fewer of the values I hold dear seem to think that is the best path for a future Bloomington.
I strongly disagree and will work to protect my community from this negative influence.
Carol Benedict
Bloomington
