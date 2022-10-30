On Sept. 19, Bloomington City Council member and Minnesota House candidate Nathan Coulter apologized to Bloomington for his failure to provide financial oversight as a board member for Artistry, the beleaguered theater company at Bloomington Civic Plaza, which was $600,000 in debt. Coulter blamed his lack of oversight on being a board member only since February, a full seven months on the job.
But it was the Sept. 14 Star Tribune article that brought to light the seriousness of Artistry´s problems, putting it in roughly the same financial situation it found itself just seven years ago.
While the mismanagement and lack of oversight within Artistry is bad enough, what really disappoints is that both City Manager Jamie Verbrugge and Coulter were on the Artistry board to protect the financial interests of Bloomingtonians – something that did not happen. While the city has pushed for a $33 million arts center expansion, to be paid for with taxpayer funds from the proposed local option sales tax, the events surrounding Artistry alone should negate the need for this expensive project.
To date, Artistry has received a $150,000 grant out of our strategic priorities fund, and are now asking for a $750,000 loan, up from a $350,000 request for a forgivable loan. All of this is happening while a 10.5% property tax levy increase is being considered, at a time when residents are struggling and a recession is coming.
Lastly, the city of Bloomington is not a bank and cannot be expected to bail out every struggling nonprofit that comes hat in hand.
Given these serious lapses in oversight, what should the consequences be for the city manager and Coulter?
First, the council should issue a letter of reprimand to Verbrugge and remove him from the Artistry board, a wise step already suggested by Councilmember Lona Dallessandro.
As for Coulter, he preemptively resigned from the Artistry board last week, but it would be entirely appropriate for him to still face censure by the council.
Only then will trust begin to be restored in a city council suffering from oversight deficit disorder.
