To the editor:

On Sept. 19, Bloomington City Council member and Minnesota House candidate Nathan Coulter apologized to Bloomington for his failure to provide financial oversight as a board member for Artistry, the beleaguered theater company at Bloomington Civic Plaza, which was $600,000 in debt. Coulter blamed his lack of oversight on being a board member only since February, a full seven months on the job.

