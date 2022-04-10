Many of us grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe.
In this fantasy world, an entire generation of children watched puppets and humans interact every day in order to solve problems and concerns. That’s a good thing.
But what if an entire city council, mayor and city manager spend much of their time on make-believe issues and grievances, pretending to do serious work and consequently not doing things that really matter? That is the situation we find ourselves in Bloomington, and that’s not so good.
On issue after issue, the entire leadership structure has engaged in made-up issues, and it has cost us dearly in freedoms, money and opportunity.
A few examples: At the Jan. 25, 2021, Bloomington City Council meeting, Human Rights Commission Chair Mollie Bousu sheepishly admitted that there’s no clear evidence that conversion-therapy was occurring here, and yet the council still passed a largely symbolic ordinance prohibiting the non-existent practice.
Then, even though minors were not purchasing flavored tobacco from Bloomington retailers, according to Bloomington Police Department sting operations, the council prohibited all sales of flavored tobacco in order to protect the youth, who were not buying it in the first place.
Grown adults were stripped of the right to purchase an enjoyable, legal product with devastating effects to small shop owners, some of whom are immigrants whom the council purports to favor.
This council also passed an ordinance prohibiting photography of children in public parks. As a result, sex offenders could potentially prey on our youth for several years with impunity, knowing photos were no longer allowed and they would not be caught in the act. Fortunately, the 8th Circuit recently struck down the ordinance on First Amendment grounds.
Whether declaring systemic racism as a public health crisis (it isn’t) or pretending funds are unlimited for fantastic projects like a $70 million dollar “community center” (funds aren’t unlimited), our City Council really needs a reality check. Once the public is educated on the council’s fantasy-agenda approach, then change will come to Bloomington.
