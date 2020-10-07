To the editor:
Before organized collection in Bloomington, 15 trucks would roll through our neighborhood on Fridays to collect trash, recycling and yard waste from April into November.
Why so many? Because before organized collection, (meaning the city oversees the service in conjunction with a consortium of licensed haulers,) my neighbors and I selected five different licensed haulers to pick up our refuse. And each service required a unique truck.
The benefits of organized collection are obvious: Less greenhouse gas and noise pollution, safer streets and less wear and tear on the roads. Oh, and I don’t miss haggling with my hauler every year to keep the rate down. Given its size, the city can negotiate much more effectively than individual residents.
We relocated from Minnesota to Arizona two years ago. I have yet to find a city or town in the Phoenix metro area that does not provide these services.
So why fall victim to the whims of five residents who took their case all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court? Voice your views by voting no to questions 1 and 2 on your ballot.
Joan Kampmeyer
Gilbert, Arizona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.