To the editor:
I am voting for Rhonda Bland for Edina City Council because she will bring local responsiveness back to the politics of our city. I have always believed in the saying that “all politics are local,” but lately I am not so sure.
For example, when I watched the City Council Candidate forum on Sept. 18, I heard a great deal of talk about racial issues (in-between audio issues) but less on the “nuts and bolts.” I then investigated each candidate’s page and noticed that ActBlue and endorsements from DFL politicians figure into the mix.
While every conversation has a place, the talk from City Council candidates sounded like they were running for Minneapolis City Council. I don’t believe it is insensitive to say that Edina needs a different conversation. Meeting on zoning restrictions or waste removal might not make headlines but it is the kind of behavior that makes a city run more smoothly. I also think a candidate that is non-partisan like Bland can speak directly to Edina without the political filter of a national party. We have enough noise already.
Chris Birt
Edina
